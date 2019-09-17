Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21,428.6% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 14.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 91.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 135.6% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 150,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,576 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 346.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,141,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after purchasing an additional 886,164 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $59.49. 3,776,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.12.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

