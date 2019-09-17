DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Gap Up to $27.84

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.58, but opened at $27.84. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 55,392 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $810,816. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 293,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

