Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,184 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $58,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Dana by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of Dana stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.25. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $597,683.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.