CyberVein 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63,834.00 (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx and Bit-Z. During the last week, CyberVein has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $6.17 million and $63,834.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, IDEX, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.