Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

CURLF opened at $7.55 on Friday. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.