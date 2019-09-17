CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) Stock Price Down 37.9%

Shares of CUR Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURM) traded down 37.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, 391 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 409% from the average session volume of 77 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

About CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM)

CÜR Media, Inc, an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads.

