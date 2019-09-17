CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,770 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of CubeSmart worth $21,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 2,297.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 127,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 122,530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after acquiring an additional 240,141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 536,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 295,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,225,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,503,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CubeSmart from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,881. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.17.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,887,951.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,593,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,145,001.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,707 shares of company stock worth $4,669,870. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.