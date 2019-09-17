CryptoPing Price Tops $0.0188 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and YoBit. CryptoPing has a market cap of $187,127.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00204937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.01215829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00091536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021910 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.