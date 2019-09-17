Cryptoindex.com 100 Market Cap Hits $44.14 Million (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00007071 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $44.14 million and $77,484.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.11 or 0.04949506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000370 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

CIX100 is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,864,742 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

