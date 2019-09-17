Credits (CS) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001257 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, Mercatox and LBank. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $21.64 million and $2.13 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00040620 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002150 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,711,824 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, LBank, Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex, WazirX, Mercatox and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

