Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CS stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. 2,712,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

