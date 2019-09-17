Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACC stock traded up $10.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.63. 2,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a current ratio of 28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.00. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $356.12 and a twelve month high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.38 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

