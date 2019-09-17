Crave Trading Down 9.2% This Week (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Crave has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Crave has a total market cap of $180,106.00 and approximately $2,255.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crave coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Crave

Crave is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 21,985,021 coins. The official message board for Crave is forum.crave.cc . The official website for Crave is crave.cc . Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

