Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY20 guidance to $9.30-9.45 EPS and its FY 2020 guidance to $8.80-8.95 EPS.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.00. 565,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.95. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $141.63 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 75,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total transaction of $13,243,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,098,540 shares of company stock valued at $188,368,279 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,245,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 237.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.