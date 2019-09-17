Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CORE. ValuEngine cut Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 57,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

