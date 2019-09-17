Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.42 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.42 ($0.10), 6,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 55,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.63 ($0.10).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.08.

Cora Gold Company Profile (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

