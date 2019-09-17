ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,567,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 82,689 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.8% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of ConocoPhillips worth $339,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

