ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $75,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

COP traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $61.29. 558,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,143. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

