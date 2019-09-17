Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.15. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.18 million for the quarter.

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

