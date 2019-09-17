Comparing NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) & Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Camden National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $469.02 million 3.51 $112.57 million $2.56 14.69 Camden National $189.55 million 3.67 $53.07 million $3.39 13.31

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. NBT Bancorp pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Camden National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NBT Bancorp and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Camden National 0 0 0 0 N/A

NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Camden National.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 24.08% 11.47% 1.23% Camden National 27.38% 12.54% 1.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 151 banking locations and 182 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

