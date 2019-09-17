Comparing Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) & Dorchester Minerals (NYSE:DMLP)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 22.22% 8.62% 3.82% Dorchester Minerals 71.35% 51.58% 49.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Dorchester Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $17.19 billion 1.91 $2.00 billion $2.15 12.83 Dorchester Minerals $73.28 million 8.89 $51.94 million N/A N/A

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 1 4 13 0 2.67 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $43.43, suggesting a potential upside of 57.40%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Dorchester Minerals on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2017, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 8,784 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 11,760 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,652 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,734 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

