Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) were down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.52, approximately 4,586,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,095,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commscope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Commscope from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commscope news, Director L William Krause acquired 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $252,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commscope by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commscope by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 153,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Commscope by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Commscope by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Commscope by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

