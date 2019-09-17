Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of Commerce Bancshares worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,242,000 after purchasing an additional 122,991 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 102.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,785. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.41.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

