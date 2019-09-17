Cominar REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Cominar REIT has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$176.63 million for the quarter.

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

