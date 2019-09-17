Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $870.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will post $870.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $875.90 million and the lowest is $863.80 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $843.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $201,951.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,623.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,644 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 921,510 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 353,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,123,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,916,000 after purchasing an additional 192,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.90. 11,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,563. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

