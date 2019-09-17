Claymore Hits Market Cap of $1,776.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. In the last week, Claymore has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,776.00 and $1.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00205637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.01245006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00095202 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016122 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

