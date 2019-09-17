Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.0% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Citigroup worth $108,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.54. 559,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,799,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.