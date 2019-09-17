Citigroup Downgrades Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOCA. HC Wainwright cut shares of Tocagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.32 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tocagen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Tocagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tocagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.62.

TOCA stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Tocagen has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.07.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 300.42% and a negative return on equity of 115.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tocagen will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOCA. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Tocagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tocagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,176,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tocagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tocagen by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 72,539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tocagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

