Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,433. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

