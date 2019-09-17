Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $123.72. The stock had a trading volume of 143,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.17.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,351.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 198.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 203.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,814 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 77.4% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 147,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 64,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 193.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.