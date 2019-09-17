Chronologic Trading Up 39.4% This Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $110,891.00 and $482.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,190,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,513 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

