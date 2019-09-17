Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chromadex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Chromadex posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 85.86% and a negative return on equity of 136.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Chromadex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 298,126 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 2nd quarter worth $3,279,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

CDXC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 131,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $249.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.40. Chromadex has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

