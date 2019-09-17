Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 45.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 260.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. 2,476,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,842. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Compass Point set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

