Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $1.79. Celsion shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 2,257 shares traded.

CLSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 1,489.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.44% of Celsion worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

