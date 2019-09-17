Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Purchased by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 207.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,842,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242,219 shares during the quarter. Celgene comprises about 9.0% of Omni Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Omni Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Celgene worth $170,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celgene stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $98.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELG. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

