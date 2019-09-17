CEEK VR Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $34.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.05 or 0.04467134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001081 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,951,915 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

