Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will post sales of $5.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $5.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.09 million to $23.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.11 million to $25.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 420.97% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Laidlaw lifted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

CARA traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 220,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,412. The firm has a market cap of $973.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.31. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $232,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,070,850.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,927 shares of company stock worth $3,064,115. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 97.5% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,938,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 956,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,800,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,207,000 after acquiring an additional 266,749 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.