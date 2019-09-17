CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.21% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of CMO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,551. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $645.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.73. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 17.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

