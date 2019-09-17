CanYaCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,831.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Lykke Exchange. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $1,831.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.33 or 0.04919047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000369 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001091 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CAN is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

