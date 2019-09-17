Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading Up 11.1%

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 3,811,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,088,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 98.13% and a negative return on equity of 208.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Cancer Genetics worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

