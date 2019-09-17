Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Canasil Resources Inc. (CVE:CLZ) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 70,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $8.34 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Sandra silver-gold project; 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; 100% interest in Victoria zinc-silver project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

