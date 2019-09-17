Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 51.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 354,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CPB traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 383,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,793. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 62.59% and a net margin of 2.25%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $140,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

