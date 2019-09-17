Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBM. ValuEngine raised Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair cut Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE CBM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,731. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. Cambrex has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $69.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

