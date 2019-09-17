Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives $15.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $87,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,744 shares of company stock worth $4,258,449. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $1,816,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,157,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 544,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

