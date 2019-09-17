Brokerages Set Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) PT at $19.04

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Change Healthcare news, insider August Calhoun bought 427,209 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $5,703,240.15. Also, Director Bansi Nagji bought 5,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 578,209 shares of company stock worth $7,783,190 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 15,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,090. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.66 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

