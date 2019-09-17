Brokerages Expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.31% and a negative return on equity of 175.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLXN. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of FLXN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. 82,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,254. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $557.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $25,139.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,901.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 70,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

