Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. CONMED reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. CONMED had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.67. The company had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91. CONMED has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $267,918.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,179.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $43,003.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,458. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,934,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 398,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after purchasing an additional 100,779 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

