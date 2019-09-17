Brokerages Anticipate Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will report $715.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $720.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $709.80 million. Steris reported sales of $678.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

Shares of STE stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.50. 21,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,490. Steris has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $15,557,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $316,254.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,175 shares of company stock worth $22,688,470 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steris by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Steris by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,883,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,173,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66,013 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steris by 9.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,378,000 after purchasing an additional 229,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Steris by 103.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,967,000 after purchasing an additional 579,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Steris by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,433,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

