Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

NYSE:ST traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.55. 15,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,365. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,341,099.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $119,196.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,566 shares of company stock worth $2,709,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,299 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

