BQT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.62 Million (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One BQT token can currently be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. During the last week, BQT has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BQT has a market cap of $29.75 million and $1.62 million worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.88 or 0.04881234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,313,985 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.